Utility Petition Will Not Bring Changes

COLUMBIA - A petition against the city of Columbia's $4.60 utility transaction fee is not formal, according to the city clerk. As of Tuesday, the petition had 862 signatures, but it needs a total of 2,000.

The online transaction fee began in September when it was passed by the Columbia City Council. A month later, resident Austin Kolb generated the petition.

City Clerk Sheela Amin told KOMU 8 News the petition has not been brought to the council's attention.

KOMU 8 News tried to reach Kolb for comment but he was out of town.