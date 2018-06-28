Utility Regulator Accused of Pressuring Public Counsel

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Public Counsel alleges that a Public Service Commissioner pressured him not to investigate possible illegal dealings with a utility company. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that Public Counsel Lewis Mills says Missouri utilities regulator Lin Appling pressured him not to pursue a complaint against Appling. Mills made his allegation in a filing in the rate case of the utility Kansas City Power Light Company. Mills says he and others were stunned during a recent meeting when Commissioner Appling said he had discussed a rate case with a utility executive. Appling says nothing improper happened, but would not comment on the allegation that he pressured Mills.