Utility Work to Close Lane of the Missouri River Bridge
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the center lane of southbound U.S. Route 63/westbound U.S. Route 54 over the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City for utility work during the overnight hours.
The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28 and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 29. The utility contractor will have various types of traffic control in place to secure the safety of the motoring public as well as their employees.
MoDOT encourages motorists to buckle up, slow down, follow work zone signing and drive safely through the area.
