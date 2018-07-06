Utley and Yount Earn All-American Awards

KANSAS CITY, MO -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2012 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Central Methodist sophomore pitcher Aubrey Utley was a second-team choice, while senior first baseman Kayla Yount was an honorable mention pick.

Utley, a native of Tenton, Mo., is a second-team selection for the second consecutive season. The Heart of America Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-HAAC first-team selection set a single-season school record for wins with 26 and ranked eighth in the NAIA. She ranked ninth in the NAIA in total innings pitched (227.1), 17th in innings pitched per game (6.144), 21st in fewest walks allowed per nine innings (1.07), 29th in total batters struck out (169) and 31st in ERA (1.42).

In the NAIA this season, Yount, from Olathe, Kan., was 18th in chances per game (8.044), 21st in putouts per game (7.444), 27th in RBI per game (1.022), 44th in total putouts (335), 45th in total chances (362) and 46th in doubles per game (.333). The All-HAAC first-team choice set a single-season school record with a .676 slugging percentage while also leading the team with a .396 batting average, eight homeruns, 46 RBI, 55 hits and .475 on-base percentage.

Utley and Yount join Lynne Biggs as the only NAIA Softball All-Americans from Central Methodist in program history.

There were 33 players on the First or Second Teams where their programs participated in the 32-team NAIA National Championship in Gulf Shores, Ala., this year.