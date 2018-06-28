Utley Named HAAC Pitcher-of-the-Week for Second Straight Week

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University freshman Aubrey Utley received the title as the Heart of America Athletic Conference softball pitcher-of-the-week for the second straight week after helping her team win three games last week.

In those three games, Utley only allowed three earned runs, struck out 22 batters in just 19 innings. She also pitched a five-inning shoutout against Shawnee State University and got a season-high nine strikeouts in CMU's win over Montreat College.

Utley now has a 9-1 record on the season for Central Methodist.