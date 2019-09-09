UTV accident sent Holts Summit woman to the hospital

COLUMBIA - A woman overturned her UTV early Sunday morning in Callaway County, according to state troopers.

The incident report said Janetta Quinn, 35, was driving southbound and lost control of her Honda UTV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she was traveling on a gravel road, and traveled off the right side of the road. Quinn lost control of her Honda UTV and overturned.

An ambulance took Quinn to University Hospital with serious injuries. The crash occurred on Country Road 391 in Callaway County.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, Quinn is in good condition according to the University Hospital.