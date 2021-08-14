CALLAWAY COUNTY - One woman was taken to the university hospital with serious injuries after a UTV crash early Saturday morning.
In a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers say the driver of the UTV drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and got back on the road. The UTV then went off the left side again and flipped over.
The driver, 21 year-old Cody Watson was not injured. An ambulance took the passenger, 21-year-old Miranda Pfaff, to the University Hospital after she sustained serious injuries.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Department and Callaway Fire assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene.