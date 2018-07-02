VA Hospital Nurse Accused of Stealing Pain Meds

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A nurse at the Veterans Administration hospital in St. Louis is facing federal charges accusing him of stealing pain medication from the hospital and from patients.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced the indictment of 59-year-old Richard Goldman of Chesterfield, Mo. He is accused of one count of health care fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say Goldman used the name and patient information for two patients at the John Cochran Medical Center. Goldman does not yet have a listed attorney.