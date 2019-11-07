Vacant home burns in Jefferson City overnight

JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Benton Street at 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

First responders on the scene reported finding the single-story home fully engulfed. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes.

The home was reportedly vacant. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under current investigation.