Vacant St. Louis Schools Prove Difficult to Sell

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A sputtering economy and the shortage of available historic tax credits are hampering efforts in St. Louis to sell nearly a dozen vacant schools.

Six of the 11 former city public schools went on sale in late May. The other five will go on the market in July.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that uncertainty over the future of state tax credits for historic preservation may be influencing interested developers. State lawmakers considered additional restrictions to the tax credit program earlier this year and are expected to again discuss such limits.

Churches and charter schools are among the prospective tenants being sought by St. Louis officials.