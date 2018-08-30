Vacant store partially collapses in Missouri jazz district

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A vacant building has partially collapsed in the 18th and Vine jazz district in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that gusty winds caused the one-story, roofless brick structure to give way Thursday. City Manager Troy Schulte says crews were already deconstructing the walls but that the facade should be salvageable. The building opened in the 1920s as record store but had been vacant for years.

It was not among the vacant structures that burned two weeks ago in the area, which the city is hoping will be redeveloped.

Before falling into disrepair, the area east of downtown became world famous for the hard-swinging, blues-like jazz style played in its clubs. The jazz district is home to the American Jazz Museum and the Negro Leagues Baseball museum.