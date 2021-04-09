You got your first piercing at Claire’s, so why not your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine? With immunization on the horizon nationwide as everyone 16 and older is eligible for their first dose, cities across the country are opening and maintaining vaccination sites. And some are stranger than others.
In Missouri, there are currently 1,682 sites for all activated phases and tiers, and some of them are located far from the pharmacies and chain grocery stores you might expect.
After two consecutive years of the Kansas City Chiefs making it to the final game of the Super Bowl, you might expect that Arrowhead Stadium is seen as a hallowed ground for football in Kansas City. But it made room for lab coats and folding chairs when it hosted a “mega” vaccination event back in March.
The Capital Mall in Jefferson City has offered up the building that used to house a Party City as a clinic location. It hopes to serve 4,000 vaccines a week once it opens on Saturday, April 10.
Columbia has taken a similar approach, with the Columbia Mall’s parking lot and previously vacant stores inside used as vaccination clinics.
Downtown, beloved Columbia music venue The Blue Note opened its doors to vaccinate restaurant and bar employees. The event ended Friday at 5 p.m. and had 250 appointments available.
Faurot Field, the Mizzou home stadium known for hosting football games, has been administering vaccines since January.
But businesses, empty parking lots and venues of all kinds are not the most unexpected of vaccination sites.
Mexico, Mo., allowed the Missouri National Guard and Audrain County health officials to take over the Mexico Memorial Airport for a drive-thru vaccination clinic in January. With the airport shut down for the event, cars lined up literally on the runway for their first shot; nearly 2,000 doses were administered.
Over in St. Louis, the Dome at America’s Center traded in its monster truck dirt track and basketball courts in favor of becoming a FEMA vaccination site.
Nationwide, iconic places are being turned into makeshift medical clinics, much like the ones across Missouri.
In Anaheim, Calif., there are vaccination clinics at both the Anaheim Convention Center and even at Disneyland Resort. But instead of buying an all-inclusive package and staying for a week, there’s only a 15-minute waiting period after you receive the shot.
On the other side of the country in New York, Citi Field has been transformed from a Mets baseball hub to a vaccination site for all. The location has been open since February.
It’s clear that, while the locations in which you can get the COVID-19 vaccine vary greatly, it is helping to get the United States vaccinated, with nearly 179 million doses administered, as of April 9.