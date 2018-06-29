Vaccinations Strongly Encouraged as Flu Season Continues

MID-MISSOURI - Flu season is about two months in now, but not everyone has gone to get vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said everyone should get vaccinated, especially certain people who could develop serious complications if they catch the flu.

The CDC said people who have certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease could be at risk for complications due to the flu. Also, pregnant women and people 65 years and older are strongly encouraged.

The Columbia and Boone County Public Heath and Human Services said it has already given out approximately 10,000 vaccinations. About 7,300 of those vaccinations have gone to children.

To find out your nearest location to receive a vaccination, click here.