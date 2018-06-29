Van-Far Indians 2012

The Indians are much more experienced and have nowhere to go but up.

The offense had some success in the passing game last season but are hopingto balance things out with a more experienced offensive line and rushing attack. Senior Logan Boyd is an all-purpose skill player at wide receiver and running back.

The defense is solid. The line should be improved and the linebacker corps has depth.

Coach: Blake Logan (entering 1st season)

Returning Starters: 18 (9 on offense, 9 on defense)

Last Season: 0-9

Pigskin's Pick: 2-7

