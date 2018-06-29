Van-Far Indians 2012

Tuesday, August 07 2012
Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 O'Fallon Christian
 Away
 L 14-43
8-31
 Missouri Military Academy
 Home
 W 46-6
9-8
 Principia Away
 L 18-40
9-14
 Wright City
 Home
 W 28-14
9-21
 Clopton
 Home
 L
 6-20
9-28
 Montgomery County
 Away
 L
 14-42
10-5
 No. Callaway
Away
 L
 6-46
10-12
 Bowling Green
 Home
 L
 20-21
10-19
 Winfield
 Home
 L
 16-20
10-26
 Bowling Green
 Home
 L
 18-42

The Indians are much more experienced and have nowhere to go but up.

The offense had some success in the passing game last season but are hopingto balance things out with a more experienced offensive line and rushing attack. Senior Logan Boyd is an all-purpose skill player at wide receiver and running back.

The defense is solid. The line should be improved and the linebacker corps has depth.

Coach: Blake Logan (entering 1st season) 

Returning Starters: 18 (9 on offense, 9 on defense)

Last Season: 0-9

Pigskin's Pick: 2-7

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

