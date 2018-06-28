Van Stolen with Two Children Inside

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - A man is in custody in suburban Kansas City after police say he stole a minivan from a store parking lot with two young children inside. Police say a woman left her two children, ages 3 years and 11 months, inside the running vehicle while she shopped at a Grandview discount store late Tuesday.

The mother came back out to see the minivan driving away. A witness followed the vehicle on U.S. 71 but lost sight of it.

KCTV reports police got a 911 call reporting the van had been spotted parked along the highway shortly after midnight. The two children were still inside, unharmed. The suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after a standoff at a Grandview home.