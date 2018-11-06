Vandalia Fights Tap Odor

Darren Berry runs Vandalia's water treatment plant and says the odor started roughly two weeks ago, but presented no health concerns.

"Being so low, we're experiencing some taste and odor problems," said Berry. "Also, the intense heat of the summer has really played havoc on it, [including] algae problems."

Vandalia has reduced the odor by treating the algae and pumping more water into the reservoir from a nearby rock quarry. The quarry can provide extra water to the reservoir for more than forty weeks before it runs dry.

"It's a Bandaid for now, until we can get our reservoir full," Berry said.

Berry says the city's efforts have helped reduce the smell and complaints from residents have stopped, but soaking rains are the only long-term solution to the problem. In the meantime, residents have noticed an improvement.

"Last night, it was starting to get a little bit better," said Hale. "It's clearing up and the smell ain't really as bad as it was."

However, Hale is buying bottled water until the odor is gone.

* See the Related Links section on the right-hand side of this page for additional video from this story.