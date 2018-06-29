Vandalia Man Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a Vandalia man Tuesday and took his computer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the East Central Drug Task Force and the Audrain County Sheriff's Office searched 23-year-old Manuel Gomez's home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street in Vandalia.

The agencies received information from the Lincoln, Nebraska Sheriff's Office and police that Gomez's computer contained child pornography.

His bond was set at $100,000.