Vandalia Pizza Hut Holds Fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis

VANDALIA - The Pizza Hut in Vandalia is holding a fundraiser for multiple sclerosis on Monday.

The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 20 percent of the proceeds and all tips will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The donations are in memory of "Sonny" Carrol of Farber, who passed away in October. He was very involved in raising money for multiple sclerosis and was part of Marshall's annual MS walk from the beginning.