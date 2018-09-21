Vandalia Pumps Up Reservoir
The city of vandalia is pumping up its reservoir to help wash away complaints about its drinking water.The extreme drought has the steiner reservoir running low... More than 9-feet below its normal level.City officials say the dry conditions caused some residents to have a slight odor in their tap water.Now the city is pumping extra water from a nearby rock quarry into the reservoir.The quarry can provide the lake with reserve water for close to a year before it runs dry.Darren berry runs vandalia's water treatment plant and says recent efforts have stopped complaints"well, we've treated the lake, and uh, when we start getting a lot of complaints we up the treatment a little more. And we were having complaints a couple of weeks ago and so far what we've done has helped." - darren berryBerry says the odor was annoying but never presented any health concerns. Vandalia is asking residents to conserve water as much as possible.
