Vandalism Spree

Damage including garage doors covered in spray paint and slashed tires is scattered throughout the Cedar Lake and Heritage Meadows subdivisions.

Many of the neighbors say the owners of the damaged properties don't know about it because they're still out of town.

Kevin Poore will spend the first two hours of his work day on Wednesday replacing the tires on his work trailer. The trailer holds the tools he uses for his Columbia business selling tile. He found two of the tires slashed with what he says are knife marks. Police say reports of damage are still coming in from the two subdivisions, and the number of complaints is more than 20.

"At this point, we have no suspects identified. It appears to be random, they're choosing houses at random, from what we can tell at this point...Like I said, we're still getting calls so maybe some information will be developed," Sgt. Brian Richenberger of the Columbia Police Department said.

In addition to damaging cars, the vandals also spray-painted several houses. Richenberger says he expects more damage reports to continue to come in as residents return to Columbia from holiday trips.