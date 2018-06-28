Vandalism Spree in Fulton Ends With Three Behind Bars

FULTON - Two teenagers and a 23 year-old man were in the Callaway County Jail Friday afternoon after going on a vandalism spree throughout Fulton Friday morning.

Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers said the department got a call around 2:30 a.m. that three men in a white pickup truck broke the rear window of a car. While police were investigating the property damage, they got another call that three men in a white pickup truck were driving around firing a pellet gun at streetlights and overturned a basketball goal.

Police found the three men near Eighth Street and arrested them without incident.

Fulton Police arrested Timothy McGrael, William Durst and Nathaniel Weir for the crimes. Police arrested McGrael for 1st and 2nd degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon and was held on $5,500 dollar bond. Police arrested Durst for 1st and 2nd degree property damage and held on a $5,000 dollar bond. Finally, police arrested Weir for property damage in the 1st degree and held him on a $4,500 dollar bond.