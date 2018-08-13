Vandals deface Ozark National Scenic Riverways

EMINENCE (AP) - The National Park Service is looking for people who defaced a cliff in the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways along the Jacks Fork River near Eminence.

Dennis Weiland, chief ranger at the park, said the service has some leads it will present to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the graffiti on a 45- to 50-foot cliff known as Chalk Bluff was discovered last weekend. It is visible from the Jacks Fork, which is a popular area for canoe trips.

The violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to a year in prison or a $5,000 fine.

Weiland said the park service should be able to remove the graffiti but it will have to find workers able to rappel down the cliff.