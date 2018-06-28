Vandals Destroy Memorial Trees

Walkers, joggers and neighbors to Mckay Lake Park arrived to an unpleasant surprise. About 20 newly planted trees were either missing or destroyed.

"It wasn't a storm because I don't know how a storm could have hit this part and nowhere else. I live close to here, and there are trees in my neighborhood, and none of them were broke," Laurie Harris, a park walker, said.

Rita Stockman uses the park to commemorate a friend and walks through it nearly everyday. She was surprised to find more than just missing trees.

"Not only did they uproot the tree, but they took the memorial stone out too, and I don't think they're going to do anything about it," Stockman said.

The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department blame vandals.

"I just want to know why. I'm sure there are better ways to occupy their time and use the parks in a constructive manner rather than destructive," J.J. Gates, Jefferson City Parks and Recreation, said.

"I think it's ridiculous. We used to do things when we were kids but we never destroyed property," park walker Jim Dotts said.

People who purchased trees as a memorial paid $150.00 each. Park and Recreation officials say it will cost about $500 to replace the trees. However, it might be too late in the season to replace them this year.