Vandals Put Joplin Firm Out of Business For 2 Days

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin business owner says vandals who struck over the weekend forced him to shut down for two days amid an estimated $37,000 in damage and theft.

The Joplin Globe reports the vandals broke into two buildings at Big John's Heavy Equipment and did extensive damage to the company's vehicles.

Big John's has five employees. Owner Sid Davis says it's the third time the company has been vandalized in the past year.

Davis is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions in the latest incident.