Vandals Stump MU Campus

"Sometime between the evening of Oct. 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and the morning of the 21st around 7:30 a.m., an individual or individuals cut down six trees on campus," said MU Police Capt. Brian Weimer.

One of the trees in Peace Park, a 42-foot tall specimen, was dedicated to the memory of Brent Barton in 1991.

"Unfortunately, we're going to have to replace their memorial tree," said Pete Millier, MU director of Landscape Services. "This person was probably deceased at that time. It's a shame that somebody would be so callous to cut down a memorial tree."

MU Landscape Services hope to replant the trees next spring at a cost of $4,500.