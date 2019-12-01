Vandals Target Churches in Southwest Missouri

HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Investigators are looking for vandals who hit at least four small churches in two southwest Missouri counties, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Officials in Wright and Texas counties say several churches were hit early last Sunday, with most of the damage discovered by those arriving for Sunday services.

KY3-TV reports that Pastor Junior Hutsell of Crossroads of Faith Church near Hartville says the vandals toppled a pulpit and crosses, filled sound equipment with coffee and bleach and sprayed extinguishers around the church.

Wright County Sheriff Glenn Adler said the vandals hit at least two churches in his county and two more in Texas County.