Vander Kooi Named Big 12, National Player Of The Week

In the victory at Kansas State on Wednesday, Vander Kooi recorded 27 kills and 19 digs. The 27 kills were the most a Tiger has notched since 2002. Vander Kooi's performance helped head coach Wayne Kreklow claim his 300th career victory as a women's collegiate head coach.

In the sweep of then fifth ranked Texas, Vander Kooi scored 13 kills and five blocks. After injuring her ankle in game one, Vander Kooi came back strong to assist the Tigers in ending a 31 game losing streak against top-5 ranked opponents.

The Tigers next game will be against Baylor on Wednesday at the Hearnes Center.