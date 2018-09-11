Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat

COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday after Columbia Police determined a bomb threat in the area was a false alarm.

People waited for updates outside after being evacuated from 555 Vandiver Drive, unable to go back inside or drive out of the parking lot. A city bus came and provided shelter for people wanting to stay dry.

Law enforcement closed Vandiver Drive between Rangeline Street and Providence Road while investigating the threat.

A K-9 unit and Columbia Fire Department SUV were also on the scene.

People were able to go to their cars and drive home after police confirmed the threat was a false alarm.