Vann, Brimmage Sign Professional Volleyball Contracts

COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou volleyball libero Caitlyn Vann and middle blocker Brittney Brimmage have signed contracts to play with professional volleyball teams in Europe. Vann will play with Zok Split, a team based out of Split, Croatia, as the team's libero while Brimmage will play with the Asko Linz Steg, a team based out of Linz, Austria, as part of the Middle European Volleyball Zonal Association.

Vann and Brimmage now give the Tigers three current professional players, joining former Tiger All-American, Paola Ampudia, who is currently playing professionally in Italy for Scavolini Pessaro. Vann is one of the most prolific liberos in program history as she owns the Mizzou single season records for total digs (637) and digs per set (5.35), both of which were set during the 2010 season. She was a nine-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, six of which came during her senior season in 2010. She was named AVCA All-Region honorable mention that season as well.

Brimmage was one of the best pure athletes to ever come through the Mizzou volleyball program as she finished her Tiger career with plenty of honors. She was a two-time COBRA Magazine All-National Third Team honoree and was a preseason All-Big 12 pick heading into the 2011 season. She was named Blue Raider Bash Tournament MVP in 2011 as well and finished her senior season with 300 kills on a team-best .352 hitting with 98 blocks.