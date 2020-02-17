Various narcotics siezed from Vienna home, woman arrested

VIENNA- On Thursday, February 13, Task Force Officers, Vienna Police Department, and the Maries County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a Vienna home. Inside the property, officers seized various narcotics and arrested a woman.

The city of Vienna covered the arrest in a Facebook post.

During the search of the property, officers found suspected methamphetamine, prescription drugs, marijuana and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

Laurie C. Pierce, 59, of Vienna was arrested by the Vienna Police Department and transported to the Maries County Jail. Pierce is being held without a bond until her first court appearance.

According to the post, Pierce was formally charged with two counts of Class D felony Possession of Controlled Substances, Class A Misdemeanor of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Class A misdemeanor of Possession of Under 35 grams of Marijuana.