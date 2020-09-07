Vast changes to trash and recycling collection proposed

16 hours 42 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News
By: Gracie Alvarez, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - Columbia could cut the amount of trash being dumped in the landfill by 6,000 tons per year and increase the amount of recycling by 2,000 tons per year if the City Council approves a host of changes to the rules for curbside disposal and collection that will be introduced at the council’s Tuesday night meeting.

Those are the estimates offered in a staff memo on the ordinance, which would be up for a final vote at the council’s Sept. 21 meeting.

Utilities Director Dave Sorrell is proposing several changes to ordinances regarding trash and recycling collection in an attempt to improve working conditions for the solid waste staff. He’s also proposing a $5-per-hour wage increase that would bring most trash collectors’ wages to $22 per hour. The memo to the council says that would cost $354,224 per year.

Sorrell is suggesting the city pay for those raises by raising monthly household trash and recycling bills by 85 cents, which would bring the total monthly bill to $17.37.

The ordinance aims to make collection more manageable by strictly regulating how residents can put out trash for curbside collection. Sorrell first discussed the ideas with the council at a February work session.

The solid waste staff has long advocated for better working conditions and stricter rules. The utility has dealt with increasing vacancies and staffing issues due to poor working conditions and high injury rates. The city has contracts with temporary agencies to fill vacancies, but it is costly. The city spent $504,000 on temporary agencies in fiscal 2019 and is on track to spend about $600,000 this year.

One of the major issues staff has confronted is excessive loose trash. The ordinance will more than double the number of trash bags provided to residents from 50 to 104 bags yearly. The intention is to discourage residents from leaving loose items at the curb. Additional bags could be purchased for $2 each in rolls of five.

Sorrell is also proposing that the city code be amended to require that all refuse be placed at the curb in a bag bearing a city logo. They could weigh no more than 50 pounds. Refuse that is loose, exceeds size limits or is improperly bagged will not be collected.

Another major issue Solid Waste Utility staff have to deal with, according to previous Missourian reporting, is the excessive amount of oversize items placed on curbsides for pickup. Trash collectors frequently have to pick up furniture, mattresses, old carpet and other items too large to be placed in bags.

Presently, collection of oversize items only has to be scheduled 48 hours in advance and is free. Trash crews often pick up such items even without notice. The bill Sorrell proposes would require that collection of oversize items be scheduled at least a week in advance, and requests would have to list the number and type of items a household wants collected.

Residents could schedule the collection of one bulky item each year for free, but the charge for any additional pickups would be $21.50 for one item and $5 for additional items collected the same day.

Similarly, the charge for picking up major appliances would be increased from the current fee of $22.75 to $29.00.

The hope is that curbside recycling collection, which was suspended indefinitely in July because of staffing shortages, would be able to resume if the council approves the changes. Households would get 54 blue bags for recycling each year.

Sorrell is recommending most of the changes take effect Nov. 1. The changes to the number of bags distributed and the requirement that all waste be placed in bags with city logos would be delayed until Feb. 1.

Also Tuesday, the council will hold the second of three public hearings on the proposed $456.9 million fiscal 2021 budget. A final public hearing and a vote on the budget are scheduled for Sept. 21.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Columbia Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
COLUMBIA- One person died after being struck by two vehicles while walking west on Interstate 70 Saturday around midnight. ... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 9:53:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81
(CNN) - Lou Brock, one of the best hitters and base stealers in baseball history, died Sunday at the age... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 9:39:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Macon R-1 Middle School moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 exposure
Macon R-1 Middle School moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 exposure
MACON - Macon Middle School will start virtual instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 8. This comes after several students tested positive... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Columbia doctor offers free referrals for COVID-19 tests
Columbia doctor offers free referrals for COVID-19 tests
COLUMBIA - Assistance is available for any symptomatic people needing a COVID-19 test. Anyone wanting to get tested at... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Labor Day weekend travel continues despite COVID-19 concerns
Labor Day weekend travel continues despite COVID-19 concerns
LAKE OZARK - Alhonna Resort & Marina's general manager, Sheryl Elia, said she was not worried about filling rooms for... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 5:12:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri DHSS discovers 17 deaths from June-August
Sunday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri DHSS discovers 17 deaths from June-August
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts to the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 1:35:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in Top Stories

Vast changes to trash and recycling collection proposed
Vast changes to trash and recycling collection proposed
COLUMBIA - Columbia could cut the amount of trash being dumped in the landfill by 6,000 tons per year... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire
More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire
SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 11:19:00 AM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Portland Police arrest over 50 people on 100th consecutive night of demonstrations
Portland Police arrest over 50 people on 100th consecutive night of demonstrations
(CNN) - Portland Police arrested over 50 people during fiery demonstrations on Saturday night, the 100th night of protests in... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 restrictions impact on Labor Day weekend in Columbia
COVID-19 restrictions impact on Labor Day weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Labor Day weekend in downtown Columbia looks different this year. The citywide mandate requires bars and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 6:27:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in duck boat case
Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in duck boat case
KCUR-FM - A federal magistrate judge has recommended that criminal charges be dismissed against three men indicted over a duck... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Travelers head through Ozarkland on way to Labor Day destinations
Travelers head through Ozarkland on way to Labor Day destinations
KINGDOM CITY - People from all over the country stopped by Ozarkland in Kingdom City on the way to their... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

One dead after incident in Miller County
One dead after incident in Miller County
ROCKY MOUNT - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is reporting one woman is dead after a domestic disturbance early Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

CPS announces Grab-and-Go meal plan for the fall
CPS announces Grab-and-Go meal plan for the fall
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools ' new meal service, Grab-and-Go, will take effect in the district Sept. 8, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 4:56:06 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County breaks single-day record with 221 cases
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County breaks single-day record with 221 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 10:04:00 AM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Glasgow honors local legend with new baseball field
Glasgow honors local legend with new baseball field
GLASGOW — Glasgow School District held a grand opening for the new John Donaldson Field on Friday, September 4. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Friday, September 04, 2020 9:11:00 PM CDT September 04, 2020 in News

Audrain County care center announces coronavirus outbreak
Audrain County care center announces coronavirus outbreak
VANDALIA - Tri-County Care Center announced Friday that 27 residents and 25 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Friday, September 04, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT September 04, 2020 in News

MU Health Care requiring a doctor's order for COVID-19 tests
MU Health Care requiring a doctor's order for COVID-19 tests
COLUMBIA -- MU Health Care is now requiring a doctor’s order to get tested for COVID-19 in Boone County. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Friday, September 04, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT September 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 73°
7am 73°
8am 74°
9am 77°