Vatican Fails to Turn Over Documents

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A lawyer says the Vatican has failed to turn over all the documents ordered by a federal judge in an Oregon sexual abuse case.

Jeffrey Anderson is representing a man from Washington state who says he was abused by the Rev. Andrew Ronan in the mid-1960s when Ronan was a priest in Portland, Ore.

Anderson told reporters Monday that while the Vatican turned over more than 1,800 pages Friday, some key documents have not been produced.

He says some of those documents have been produced in other sexual abuse lawsuits. And he says Vatican policies for handling cases of sexual abuse by priests mandate the creation of more documents than the Vatican turned over.

An attorney for the Vatican, Jeffrey Lena, insists the Vatican has turned over everything required.