Vehicle Backing Out of Driveway Kills Missouri Tot

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a driver backing a sport utility vehicle out of a driveway has struck and killed a 2-year-old girl. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police identified the victim as Aaliyah Jones. After she was hit Friday afternoon, she was taken to Christian Hospital and then flown by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Dave Price said the investigation was ongoing but that no charges were anticipated. He said it appeared that what happened was "an unfortunate accident." The driver was taking the SUV to be washed when the girl was hit. The driver didn't live at the home but knew the people who lived there. Price said other children were in the yard at the time.