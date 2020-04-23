Vehicle Backing Out of Driveway Kills Missouri Tot

8 years 2 weeks 1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2012 Apr 7, 2012 Saturday, April 07, 2012 5:38:01 PM CDT April 07, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a driver backing a sport utility vehicle out of a driveway has struck and killed a 2-year-old girl. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police identified the victim as Aaliyah Jones. After she was hit Friday afternoon, she was taken to Christian Hospital and then flown by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Dave Price said the investigation was ongoing but that no charges were anticipated. He said it appeared that what happened was "an unfortunate accident." The driver was taking the SUV to be washed when the girl was hit. The driver didn't live at the home but knew the people who lived there. Price said other children were in the yard at the time.

