Vehicle Backing Out of Driveway Kills Missouri Tot
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a driver backing a sport utility vehicle out of a driveway has struck and killed a 2-year-old girl. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police identified the victim as Aaliyah Jones. After she was hit Friday afternoon, she was taken to Christian Hospital and then flown by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Dave Price said the investigation was ongoing but that no charges were anticipated. He said it appeared that what happened was "an unfortunate accident." The driver was taking the SUV to be washed when the girl was hit. The driver didn't live at the home but knew the people who lived there. Price said other children were in the yard at the time.
More News
Grid
List
Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Older adults with COVID-19 , the illness caused by the coronavirus, have several "atypical" symptoms, complicating efforts to... More >>
in
MARSHALL - As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in a few urban areas across Missouri slows,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home and was wanted for several felony... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit, according to a press release from the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With a stay-at-home order in place, many families cannot celebrate birthdays or graduations like they normally would by... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Some small businesses are still waiting for federal assistance to arrive through different programs, some of which ran... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Cole County are preparing for the county's stay-at-home order to expire this Saturday at 12:01... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An extended stay residential student at Columbia College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - At the Governor's daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, health officials announced that Missouri would begin implementing the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials are currently planning for in-person classes to resume again in the fall, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the cause of many canceled events, marathons are no exception. Many... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Rachel Lindbloom, a cattle farmer, works at her family farm in Brookfield, Mo. raising calves. But because of... More >>
in
NASHVILLE - Everyone is looking for some joy and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music By My side is an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis patients are experiencing difficulty locating hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug that is used to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson granted clemency to local businessman Dimetrious Woods. In 2007, a judge sentenced Woods... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are deciding whether the state owes prison guards nearly $114 million in... More >>
in