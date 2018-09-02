Vehicle Crash in Creek Kills Two

DEARBORN - A man and woman from Kansas City, Kansas, died yesterday after their vehicle went off the side of Interstate 29 and landed in a Missouri creek.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 35-year-old Crystal Harris and 51-year-old Robert Richardson. The accident happened in the afternoon on Saturday, September 7, near the Platte County town of Dearborn.

The patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle before swerving through a guardrail and bridge abutment. The vehicle then traveled down a steep embankment and came to rest in a creek.