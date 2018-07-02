Vehicle crashes into Columbia townhouse

COLUMBIA - A car crashed into a home Tuesday at Primrose Townhomes in Columbia.

Residents said no one was injured when the car crashed into 2301 Primrose Dr. One woman and her two dogs were inside the home when the Ford crashed.

The Columbia Fire Department had to tear many bricks out in order to stabilize the wall. CFD said the building later passed an inspection and is stable.

CFD started work on putting a door in place of the hole so that the woman wouldn't need to temporarily move out of her residence.

According to residents, the brakes on the car failed prior to the crash.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to fix the spelling of "brakes."]