Vehicle Crosses over Highway 54, Causes Crash
COLE COUNTY - Jerry Moody, 76, of Eldon died after 27-year-old Mindy Melton's vehicle crossed lanes of Highway 54 and struck his vehicle in the side at approximately 2:42 p.m. Monday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Melton's vehicle was travelling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lanes.
Rescue workers transported Moody to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, where a doctor later pronounced him dead. The report said Moody's passenger 70-year-old Judith Moody suffered serious injuries. Medical staff also flew Melton to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries via staff for life helicopter. Jerry Moody was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
