Vehicle Fees Get Overhaul

The prices are changing at the license bureau. The Missouri Senate approved legislation that would use a flat fee instead of a look under the hood. Under current law, the license bureau charges registration fees based on the amount of horsepower under the hood.

Vehicles with more horsepower cost more to register. Those fees can range anywhere from $18 to $51. But under proposed legislation everyone would pay a flat fee of $26.50. Lawmakers say legislation will streamline the collection process.

"It's just an attempt to simplify things for voters. It allowed us to get into compliance with several federal regulations and it's just one of those clean up bills that you do every year," Sen. Bill Stouffer, R-Napton.

While lawmakers are looking to make the state's job easier, Missourians would like to save a few dollars.

"Yeah, a little less painful for the wallet, you gotta keep the money," Columbia resident John Rombach.

But for lawmakers and drivers alike, simplicity is a welcome change. They say with the new system they won't have to worry about how much a new license will cost.

Because the new fee is an average, Stouffer said the state would not collect any more money under the plan. The idea passed 31-2 in the Senate and now goes to the House.

Reported by: Tim Walker