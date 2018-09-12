Vehicle Fire Breaks Out on Highway 63

COLUMBIA - Crews from the Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Police Department responded to a vehicle fire on the side of northbound Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lieutenant Gregory Travis of the fire department said firefighters put out the flames in about four minutes. The only person in the car was the driver, and she was not hurt. The police department also had to close off part of the highway to respond to the incident. Officials do not know the cause of the fire.