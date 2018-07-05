Vehicle Hits State Farm Insurance Office

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a rollover vehicle accident call at 2415 Carter Lane at a State Farm Insurance agent office. The accident happened just after 4 a.m.

The car was believed to be headed north at the time when it rolled off the road and down a hill. Police have not identified the person involved in the accident. That person was taken away by ambulance. The property owner also went to the scene. Columbia Police say there is minor structural damage to the building.