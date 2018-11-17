Vehicle overturns resulting in fatal accident

COLE COUNTY - Another fatal crash occurred in Missouri early Saturday morning. 30 year-old Richard Lowry, of Eugene, was pronounced dead after a single car crash at 12:29 a.m.

According to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lowry was traveling eastbound on Highway 54 when he went off the left side of the road before becoming airborne and overturning.

The report revealed that this is Troop F's 7th fatality in the month of November and their 69th for 2018.

[KOMU 8 News has updated this story with the correct time of the accident.]