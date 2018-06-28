Vehicles Involved in Crash at Providence and Vandiver

COLUMBIA- Two cars collided Tuesday night at the intersection of Providence Rd. and Vandiver Dr. Police said one driver headed north on Providence tried to turn left onto Vandiver Drive during a flashing yellow light. He hit a car with two women which was headed south on Providence.

A witness told police said he was crossing Providence Rd. at the time of the collision. He said he felt something hit his leg and ran across the street. Davidson then helped get the women out of the car, one he said had a possible arm injury.

The two women were taken by ambulance to a hospital, and the male driver of the other car was not, claiming he had no significant injuries. Police are looking into possible causes of the collision.