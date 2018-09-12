Expect Delays Along I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Multiple trucks on the shoulder after a crash on Interstate 70 are causing delays in Montgomery County in both directions on the interstate.

MoDOT said there are multiple tractor trailers on the shoulder of I-70, west of New Florence.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. and are currently still on scene working to move the vehicles.

MoDOT said the highway is blocked and crews are rerouting traffic along the I-70 outer road.