Vehicles warming up in the cold stolen in Jefferson County

ARNOLD (AP) — Police in Jefferson County said they are investigating a series of vehicle thefts with something in common: They all happened while the vehicles were running to warm up.

KMOV-TV reported nine vehicles were taken over the past few weeks. The latest was a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado stolen Monday morning near Arnold. That pickup has been found a police said they are investigating a person of interest.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Lt. Garry Higginbotham said it's not clear if the thefts are related. In the meantime, officials warned residents against starting a car and leaving it unattended to warm up.