Velickovic Receives First Team Honors

COLUMBIA -- For the first time since 2004 and just the second time in Columbia men's soccer program history, a Cougar player has been named NAIA First Team All-American as released Monday by the national office in Kansas City, Missouri.



Senior Nikola Velickovic is one of just 11 men's soccer players from across the NAIA to earn the title of First Team All-American in 2012. Velickovic was a second team selection as a junior and a third team honoree in 2009 and 2010. He is the second player in history to be named as Vladimir Roganovic became the first in 2004.



Nikola, a defender, played in 17 games for the Cougars this season, posting three goals and two assists. For the past four seasons the Cacak, Serbia native has helped Columbia to 57 wins, 43 of those being shutouts, and three national championship appearances. A four-time first team all-conference recipient, Velickovic was also named AMC Freshman of the Year in 2009.

Columbia finished the 2012 campaign with a record of 14-2-6, making the program's fourth overall appearance to the NAIA National Championships. The Cougars were ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA Top 25 Rating.