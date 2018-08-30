Vendors use crafting talents to raise money for charity

COLUMBIA - The 9th semi-annual Craft Bazaar on Saturday brought creatives throughout Missouri together to raise money for the Victory Baptist Church's youth group.

Fifty six vendors and more than one hundred people were at the Knights of Columbus Hall selling and buying different commodities. Vendors sold jewelry, bedding, and a variety of crafts to the public. In exchange for using the event space, each vendor donated one of their products to raffle off to charity.

"Each year we pick a different charity and donate the money from our raffle to them," Chrissy Harding, the event organizer, said.

Harding said in previous years she has raised between $200 and $500 for charity during the event.

Profits from the raffle were originally supposed to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Missouri. No Ronald McDonald House representatives showed up to the event, so Harding said she will not be donating the money to the charity after all.

"They were supposed to come help and they never showed up or called. So, we will be donating the profits from the raffle to the Victory Baptist Church's youth group," Chrissy Harding said.