Ventura wins despite thumb cramp, Royals rout White Sox 10-1

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Yordano Ventura pitched six solid innings before leaving with a thumb cramp, and Alex Rios had a three-run homer among his three hits as the AL champion Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 10-1 on Monday.

Ventura was replaced by Kelvin Herrera in the seventh after crumpling to the ground following a strike to Adam LaRoche. The preliminary report was a right thumb cramp. Ventura will be evaluated later this week, but Royals trainers said it is not believed to be serious.

Rios, who was making his Kansas City debut, homered in a five-run seventh with Kendrys Morales and Alex Gordon aboard. Gordon stroked a two-run single in the inning.

Jose Abreu homered in the seventh for the White Sox.