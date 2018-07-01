Verdict in Ex-Detroit Mayor Corruption Trial

DETROIT (AP) - A court spokesman says jurors have reached a verdict in the corruption trial of ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Rod Hansen says in an email that lawyers for Kilpatrick, his father Bernard and city contractor Bobby Ferguson have been summoned Monday morning to Detroit federal court after 14 days of deliberations.

Kilpatrick is charged with turning the mayor's office into a cash machine by collecting kickbacks and bribes from people who wanted city business. He's also charged with looting a nonprofit fund that he created to help distressed Detroiters.

Prosecutors say Kilpatrick rigged contracts that benefited Ferguson's construction company. In turn, the government says Kilpatrick got a cut of the spoils.

Kilpatrick's lawyer says the former mayor simply got cash gifts from political supporters and city employees while in office.