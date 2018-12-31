Verizon and Disney reach a deal to avoid Fios blackout

15 hours 1 minute 11 seconds ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:30:02 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News
By: David Goldman and Andrew Greiner, CNN Business

(CNN) -- Disney and Verizon have reached an agreement to resolve a high-stakes spat over programming fees that threatened to knock ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned channels off of Fios' TV network.

"Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement. Details will be released in the coming days," Verizon announced Sunday.

The two companies had until 5 pm ET on December 31, to come to terms before Verizon would stop carrying Disney channels. ABC affiliates would also have been blocked for Fios customers in New York and Philadelphia.

The dispute had remained behind closed doors for months but spilled out to the public this week after Disney began running ads on TV. The commercials said ABC and ESPN could be blacked out in January, preventing some Fios customers from watching the Rose Bowl, some NFL playoff games and other sports programming.

"Our proven history of providing extraordinary value to consumers and distributors is unmatched," an ESPN spokeswoman said in a statement. "Our negotiations continue in earnest and we remain optimistic that we can reach a deal."

Verizon (VZ) responded with an email to Fios customers, urging them to "rest assured" that it plans to reach a "fair agreement" -- though the company acknowledged that Disney had rejected previous offers.

"Despite what you may be hearing from Disney, we have been negotiating a renewal agreement to keep their networks," the company told customers. "Disney is currently proposing that Verizon pay hundreds of millions of dollars more for its programming, despite the fact that many of its key networks are experiencing declining viewership."

Verizon says Disney (DIS) proposed a rate increase and demanded the company start including its ACC sports network. The company told customers rising programming fees make TV packages more expensive.

"We are standing up to networks like Disney, refusing to accept these huge increases," Verizon said.

Disputes over fees are common. As television viewership declines, media companies are demanding more for their content to make up for lost revenue, while cable and dish providers balk at raising rates for fear of losing even more customers.

But the disputes are typically resolved before stations go dark. There are notable exceptions, however, including last year's CBS-Dish Network fight that blacked out CBS -- and NFL games -- over Thanksgiving 2017.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Verizon and Disney reach a deal to avoid Fios blackout
Verizon and Disney reach a deal to avoid Fios blackout
(CNN) -- Disney and Verizon have reached an agreement to resolve a high-stakes spat over programming fees that threatened to... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:30:02 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

Minimum wage rising in 20 states in 2019, including Missouri
Minimum wage rising in 20 states in 2019, including Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — At Granny Shaffer's restaurant in Joplin, Missouri, owner Mike Wiggins is reprinting the menus to... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:22:00 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

No talk of solution to shutdown, president tweets blame
No talk of solution to shutdown, president tweets blame
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was firing Twitter barbs at Democrats this weekend as talks to end a weeklong... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:18:56 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man shot to death his girlfriend, her two young children and her... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:11:56 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 8:57:00 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Moberly
2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Moberly
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside a car... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 5:50:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News

Hurricane responders from Missouri remember challenges, community
Hurricane responders from Missouri remember challenges, community
BOONE COUNTY - Fallen trees, downed power lines, clogged roads and hundreds of people needing rescue: For some Missouri emergency... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:20:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News

Empire Roller Rink, only roller rink in Columbia, closing next weekend
Empire Roller Rink, only roller rink in Columbia, closing next weekend
COLUMBIA - After 80 years in operation, the Empire Roller Rink is closing down on Jan. 6. Show-Me Central Habitat... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News

MU reduces room and board to combat student debt
MU reduces room and board to combat student debt
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will cut room and board costs for the upcoming school year in efforts to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 9:13:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department Chief Ken Burton resigns
Columbia Police Department Chief Ken Burton resigns
COLUMBIA - Ken Burton resigned as police chief of the Columbia Police Department, the city announced in a late afternoon... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 4:12:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood seeks to resume abortions in Columbia
Planned Parenthood seeks to resume abortions in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Columbia Planned Parenthood passed its state inspection and has requested a federal district court to issue an order... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 3:12:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Woman accused in Darnell Gray death case asks for change of venue
Woman accused in Darnell Gray death case asks for change of venue
JEFFERSON CITY -- The woman accused of killing four-year-old Darnell Gray is requesting the judge change where court proceedings take... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 2:44:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Mail scammers target Columbia consumers
Mail scammers target Columbia consumers
COLUMBIA – Mail scammers are targeting Columbia consumers by posing as an Apple research company. The scammers sent a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Shutdown could block federal aid to farmers hit by trade war
Shutdown could block federal aid to farmers hit by trade war
WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of 2018 seemed to signal good things to come for America’s farmers. Fresh off the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 2:01:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Missouri death row inmate asks US Supreme Court to intervene
Missouri death row inmate asks US Supreme Court to intervene
COLUMBIA (AP) — A Missouri death row inmate who says execution drugs could interact with his medical condition is asking... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 1:25:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory announced in Boone County
Boil water advisory announced in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY -- Friday Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Boone County announced a precautionary boil water advisory.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 1:18:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers quicker treatment for breast cancer
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers quicker treatment for breast cancer
COLUMBIA - Breast cancer patients will have the option of receiving brachytherapy treatment in Columbia. According to Dr. Gregory... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 4:00:00 AM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Mizzou Tiger fans prepare for trips to Liberty Bowl
Mizzou Tiger fans prepare for trips to Liberty Bowl
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Tiger fans are heading out to Memphis this weekend for the Liberty Bowl against the Oklahoma State... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, December 27 2018 Dec 27, 2018 Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:48:00 PM CST December 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 38°
4am 37°
5am 36°
6am 35°