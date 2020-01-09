Verizon Calls for Cell Tower in Park

Municipal authorities said they can not keep a tower out of town, because they can only regulate where a tower is located.

"The city does not have the authority to prohibit cell phone towers from being erected within city limits," explained Bill Lockwood, parks and recreation director.

If the city's Parks and Recreation Commission approves the McClung Park location, the city council will make the final decision.

Verizon wants to extend service to that area as soon as possible, but it doesn't have any towers in therer, and the company likes the park's central location.

But, neighbors worry about possible dangers, especially for kids, and the park's appearance.

"It will probably make the park look horrible," complained Michael Hall. "It's a beautiful, peaceful park and who knows what it will be in the future."

Parks and rec workers also worry teens might tamper with the tower, because someone already vandalized park lights.