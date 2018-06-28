Vermeil Does Not Like New NFL Practice Rules

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Former St. Louis coach Dick Vermeil says his Rams would not have won the Super Bowl under the new, limited practice rules of the NFL. Vermeil visited the Rams on Thursday. Famous for his tough training camps, he says the Rams would not have won it all in 1999 without being able to practice the way they did.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the mandatory veteran reporting date is no earlier than 15 days before the first preseason game. The first day is limited to physicals and meetings, and the second and third day workouts have no pads or contact.